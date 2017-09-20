This scary moment shows roads flowing like rivers as Hurricane Maria pounds the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria ravaged a number of Caribbean islands this week just before making landfall in Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning. At least nine deaths are reported so far.
Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4, the strongest storm to hit the island since 1932. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello predicted “an extremely violent phenomenon.” The storm was so powerful that it left the entire island of Puerto Rico without power.
Some Caribbean islands, like St. Kitts, experienced the storm as a Category 5. Heavy winds and rains continued as the islands were hit, one by one.
Trees bent under the heavy rain on islands like Guadeloupe.
Winds were so heavy in Puerto Rico roofs were ripped right off.
The flooding was intense in Puerto Rico, too.
