This scary moment shows roads flowing like rivers as Hurricane Maria pounds the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria ravaged a number of Caribbean islands this week just before making landfall in Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning. At least nine deaths are reported so far.

Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4, the strongest storm to hit the island since 1932. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello predicted “an extremely violent phenomenon.” The storm was so powerful that it left the entire island of Puerto Rico without power.

Some Caribbean islands, like St. Kitts, experienced the storm as a Category 5. Heavy winds and rains continued as the islands were hit, one by one.





Hurricane Maria passing south of St. Kitts/Nevis. pic.twitter.com/vJYSpQb8eI — nigelrawlins (@nigelrawlins) September 19, 2017

Trees bent under the heavy rain on islands like Guadeloupe.

Although they missed the worst of the wind from Cat. 5 #Maria, #Guadeloupe still got hit hard overnight. Video from @Prefet971 pic.twitter.com/CjVaU43tJO — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 19, 2017

RELATED: Footage shows buildings collapse and explode after an earthquake hit Mexico

Winds were so heavy in Puerto Rico roofs were ripped right off.

Roofs are ripped off buildings in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane #Maria bears down on the island. https://t.co/eqqSQgqzAQ pic.twitter.com/FifDdA8wVT — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 20, 2017

The flooding was intense in Puerto Rico, too.

Hurricane Irma is so massive, the International Space Station took pictures, too.