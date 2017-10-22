Repulsive school locker room video shows white students simulating rape on black teammates

A Snapchat video captioned “What really goes on in the football locker room” has led to the cancellation of a football season for the team at Short Pump Middle School near Richmond, Va.

The repulsive video depicts white students performing simulated rape of black students, with the added caption “We’re going to f**k the black outta these African-American children from Uganda.” White students performing for the camera also use racial slurs and taunts toward their teammates, one of whom refers to his teammates as “the blacks.”

Backlash from parents and the community has been swift; a police investigation of the video has been launched as well, according to the Washington Post.

Short Pump Middle School administrators have already set consequences for players: forfeiting every remaining game and introducing lessons on “reporting responsibilities, accountability, ethics, sexual harassment, and racial tolerance,” according to WTVR.

Henrico County Public Schools posted a lengthy statement on the video to Facebook, saying “there is no place in HCPS for the kind of behavior portrayed in the video.”

Right now, no criminal charges have been filed. Investigators are still determining whether the black players shown in the video were filmed against their will or simply as part of a shamefully bad joke that spun out of control online, according to the Washington Post.