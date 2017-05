An out-of-control dump truck crashed into a vehicle on Coal Creek Parkway in Bellevue on Wednesday and it was caught on traffic cameras.

Bellevue police said the dump truck was traveling northbound on Forest Drive when it lost its brakes and hit a Honda.

The driver of the Honda had minor injuries.

Coal Creek Parkway at Forest Drive was cleared just before 4:30 p.m.