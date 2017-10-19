School bus driver and student scuffle as screaming classmates intervene in appalling video

A Florida mother is concerned about her son’s safety after seeing a video showing him involved in a physical altercation with a school bus driver.

While it’s unclear what exactly prompted the incident, the shocking footage shows the 13-year-old student and the driver locked in a scuffle as other students attempt to break up their fight. However, after the student in question walks away down the aisle, the driver can be seen grabbing his collar and pressing him up against a window. As the other students on the bus shout, “Don’t touch him like that,” one girl finally intervenes.





“He said, ‘Mommy, I can’t breathe. This man was trying to kill me,'” Diana Cowan said of her son, Raedrian. “The anger that I saw in the video and how he handled my son, I’m very concerned for other kids. I’m concerned that this driver could hurt other children, I mean, worse than how he hurt my son.”

The school district is currently investigating the incident, and the bus driver has since been reassigned.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is taking this allegation, which first surfaced last week, very seriously,” spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said in a statement. “We regard our students’ wellbeing among our top priorities. The employee has been reassigned while we conduct a thorough investigation into this matter.”

