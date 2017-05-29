Secretary of State Rex Tillerson rode his motorcycle with Rolling Thunder to honor U.S. military

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joined thousands of bikers on Memorial Day weekend in Washington D.C.

Tillerson rode his motorcycle, alongside Rolling Thunder, from the Pentagon to the National Mall and the Vietnam Memorial on Sunday to honor the sacrifices of the U.S. military. It is an annual tradition that has brought Americans together since its inception in the 1980s. The goal of the ride is to both honor those who serve and to raise awareness of U.S. soldiers who went missing in action following the Vietnam War — and could potentially still be missing today.





The ride began at 12 p.m. on May 28. A police contingent escorted the first wave of riders as they began their ride from the Pentagon in Arlington, VA, across Memorial Bridge spanning the Potomac River and headed past the Lincoln Memorial and onto Constitution Avenue. Tillerson is visible at the 1:53 mark of the video below.

Smile and Wave, Secretary Tillerson!

Tillerson was also spotted chatting and shaking hands with fellow riders.

Secretaryof State Rex W. Tillerson at Rolling Thunder 2017!!!! @cnn pic.twitter.com/8mV7xe3bQ7 — Victor Martinez (@vjmar1) May 28, 2017

The Diplomatic Security Service was, of course, present to protect the secretary of state and posted a photo on its Facebook page explaining its role in the event. The post read, “DSS special agents provided security for Secretary Tillerson today at #RollingThunder2017 in Washington, D.C. The Secretary and two of the special agents assigned to his DSS Protective Detail rode motorcyclists in the event. #honoringvets.”