Security cameras were rolling when a pissed off jogger almost shoved a woman to her death

Security cameras on London’s Putney Bridge captured a horrifying sight: a jogger pushing a female pedestrian out of his way, leaving her in the path of an oncoming bus.

The Metropolitan Police on Tuesday released the footage in an effort to identify the man who pushed the 33-year-old woman on the morning of May 5. The victim was walking to the nearby tube station when she was assaulted.

The video shows the woman walking in the pedestrian area of the bridge when the man, who is jogging in the opposite direction, reaches out and shoves her without stopping. The victim falls onto an embankment separating the pedestrian walkway from the bus lane, her momentum causing her head to jut out in front of the oncoming bus.





The bus swerves at the last moment, avoiding the woman.