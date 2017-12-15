A suicidal woman threatening to jump off the ledge of a Chinese shopping center caught the attention of a security guard who desperately tried to keep the woman from leaping to the ground.





Li Guowu saw the woman balancing on a window ledge on the 13th floor of the building.

He couldn’t convince the woman not to jump, and she threw herself off the ledge. The 43-year-old security guard, bravely positioned himself under her, attempting to catch her and save her life.

Unfortunately, the woman landed on the security guard, and the force of her fall killed both of them.

The shopping center’s security cameras captured the entire tragic incident.

Li was ex-military and will be posthumously honored by the Shaanxi government for his heroism, according to local media reports. He leaves a six-year-old child and a widow.