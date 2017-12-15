Menu
Michigan Police Read this Next

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay
Advertisement

A suicidal woman threatening to jump off the ledge of a Chinese shopping center caught the attention of  a security guard who desperately tried to keep the woman from leaping to the ground.


Li Guowu saw the woman balancing on a window ledge on the 13th floor of the building.

He couldn’t convince the woman not to jump, and she threw herself off the ledge. The 43-year-old security guard, bravely positioned himself under her, attempting to catch her and save her life.

RELATED: Mourning family reveals the heartbreaking reason a father took his kids’ lives before his own

Unfortunately, the woman landed on the security guard, and the force of her fall killed both of them.

The shopping center’s security cameras captured the entire tragic incident.

Li was ex-military and will be posthumously honored by the Shaanxi government for his heroism, according to local media reports. He leaves a six-year-old child and a widow.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Jeffrey Caplan
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay
Caught on video

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

,
Eerie video shows the moment a lake swallowed a car after the driver lost control on a beachside road
Caught on video

Eerie video shows the moment a lake swallowed a car after the driver lost control on a beachside road

,
Raw video shows how cops treated a 93-year-old woman with a walker after she reportedly refused to pay rent
Caught on video

Raw video shows how cops treated a 93-year-old woman with a walker after she reportedly refused to pay rent

,
A father and son land themselves behind bars after they made beating up a bully a family affair
Caught on video

A father and son land themselves behind bars after they made beating up a bully a family affair

,
Advertisement