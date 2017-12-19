A creepy clip from a home in Kent, England has a homeowner starting to seriously consider the possibility that his house is haunted.





Stephen Lee uploaded the clip to YouTube last month. Initially, he’s shy about calling anything but unusual, saying “Im [sic] a little unsure as to what it is. We are not near any roads so definatly [sic] no car headlights.”

In the clear camera footage, an empty room is first visited by an “orb”-type apparition that appears to come out of nowhere. Next, a much larger white presence washes in from an exterior door — which Lee says faces a private garden. Finally, a third pale figure crosses to the right in the same direction as the other two, this one with a distinct walking motion.

The cameras were originally installed to monitor Lee’s French Bulldogs.

Since he captured the footage, Lee says the home — which was once a hospital — has hosted a series of strange events. Recalling the night of the clip, he told the Daily Mail “On the run up to the footage our youngest dog, still a puppy at this stage, kept staring into our hallway and on a couple of occasions growled. But we just dismissed this and thought he was still settling in.”

Lee, who describes himself as a “skeptic,” says he has no explanation for the event and knows of no light phenomena that could have produced the effects. As the door faces a private garden, there was no other source of light.

But there have been other phenomena in his home that’s changed his mind, too. Lee says Christmas lights put up in the home “flickered on and off” constantly and that some items in his house have been mysteriously thrown to the floor.

“After watching the footage a billion times I finally accepted it was likely to be something supernatural,” he says.