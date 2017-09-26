She thought no one would believe her, so she set up a camera and caught him in the act

Texas police are searching for a man who’s been fondling himself in clear view of a security camera.

San Antonio resident Carmen Ahmed says she’s seen the exhibitionist outside her window at least five times, News4SA.com reports. She screamed at him to go away when she saw him looking in the window, she says, but he continued. She was worried that no one would believe her story, so she set up security cameras to catch him as he touched himself with his pants down.

Ahmed showed the footage to San Antonio police after the man returned again.





“Well that’s not good,” one unidentified neighbor exclaimed. “I thought we had security here to stop that from happening.”

