Shocking video shows a 12-year-old girl getting beaten up in a bathroom, and her attacker wasn’t stopping

Disturbing video out of Louisville, Kentucky, shows a 12-year-old girl being beaten up in a bathroom by another girl at Crosby Middle School, an attack that the victim’s parents say wasn’t made known to them by the school for 10 days.

According to WAVE, the King family is joining seven other families in a pending lawsuit to Jefferson County Publics School system.

Their 12-year-old daughter can be seen in a short video being seriously injured in an attack after 11 a.m. on April 14. The Kings say the school didn’t tell them about the attack for 10 days.





“When I took her to the emergency room, they told me she’s lucky she didn’t have internal brain bleeding,” Hollie King said.

Her daughter suffered a separated shoulder and head injuries, and doctors said that she was lucky she wasn’t bleed internally.

The family’s lawyer, Teddy Gordon, stated that “No children, no grandchildren are safe at Crosby Middle.”

WAVE added in its report that the school had 421 suspensions as of February.

As the New York Daily News noted, one parent commented in December that the school is “survival of the fittest.”