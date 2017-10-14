Shocking video shows a driver’s heartless move while his passenger burned to death

The driver in a fiery Friday morning accident in New York City hailed a cab and fled the scene, leaving his passenger behind to burn to death in the blazing car, according to authorities.

Police discovered the charred body of Harleen Grewel, 25, in the front passenger seat of the vehicle after fire fighters finally extinguished the flames. They said the driver, 23-year-old Saeed Ahmad, took a taxi from the scene to Maimonides Hospital in Borough Park, leaving behind his flame-engulfed 2007 Infiniti G35 sedan and Grewel.

Video obtained by ABC 7 shows Ahmad walking toward a waiting cab while his car burns feet away.

TRAFFIC ALERT on the Eastbound #BQE (near ex 24) We managed to get by with one lane, shutdowns to come. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/6jj21498I5 — Magdalena Doris (@MagdalenaDoris) October 13, 2017

“Can I get a ride?” he can be heard asking before getting in the cab, and the vehicle drives away.

Police located Ahmad at the hospital, where he was being treated for burns. They later arrested him on charges of criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and speeding. According to police, the accident occurred when Ahmad lost control of his car. The vehicle then burst into flames after hitting a concrete barrier.

