Shocking video shows an 18-year-old woman being punched over and over by a man she didn’t even know as she left work

An 18-year-old woman who works at a Planet Fitness location in Rochester, N.H., was punched at least 39 times and thrown to the ground as she left work on June 12, seemingly by a stranger who waited in a car for the entirety of her 8-hour work shift.

Shocking surveillance video captured the moments Erin McCarthy walked to her car, only to be followed and attacked by a man in a white t-shirt, dark shorts, a baseball cap and sunglasses who would punch her in the back of the head and at least 38 more times.





The video we have only shows the first punch, but authorities are saying the assault was much worse.

McCarthy has spoken to the press after the ordeal and says her assailant said no words as he pummeled her repeatedly.

“He just kind of came up and hit me in the back of the head and wouldn’t stop,” McCarthy told CBS Boston. “He didn’t say a word, and he didn’t have a reason behind it. I asked, ‘Why? Who are you?'”

“I mean, he threw me around like a rag doll, so I kind of just let it happen,” she added. “I want to beat the crap out of him, definitely, but that’s about it.”

Thankfully, McCarthy wasn’t seriously hurt by the barrage. On the other hand, it is troubling that this man is still out there, and that there is no known motive for his crime.

McCarthy said that it was possible he was a gym customer who had something against her, but she said that she didn’t recognize him. His going incognito certainly didn’t help with his identification.

The man fled the scene in a Ford Fusion.