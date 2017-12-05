Menu
NDN/Screenshot Read this Next

Firefighters were called to rescue a dog stuck in the ice -- the video will melt your heart
Advertisement

People tend to go on vacation to relax and get away from drama, but a few senior citizens definitely missed the memo.

In a wild video posted on YouTube page “What Really Happens on Cruise Ship Vacations,” a pair of older men launched into one another in a fight better suited for a wrestling ring.


RELATED: This Santa-bashing preacher’s outburst landed him on the top of the Naughty List

The two men can be seen arguing over, according to the video, “two chairs and [an] umbrella.” One man angrily tells off the other for overreacting to not getting some of the items. He yells, “You’re f*****g everybody’s s**t up. Just shut up and sit down,” while his challenger accuses him of theft.

When the second man tries to grab a tub of items away from his opponent and dumps a beer into his sparring partner’s lap, all hell breaks loose. One guy hops on top of the picnic table and throws a punch at the other man’s face, and two launch into combat, rolling along the crowd as their female companions yell for them to break up. The battle doesn’t last long, however. Resort security was on hand to quickly separate the unruly pair. A woman can be heard sobbing in the background, while the unnamed camera person laughs about sharing the video footage on email.

RELATED: Watch four grown men embarrass themselves by fighting over a toy car on Black Friday

According to the YouTube page, the exchange took place in premiere destination spot St. Kitts in the West Indies during October 2017.

These guys will probably want to take another trip — just to escape the footage of their hilariously dramatic brouhaha.

Warning: footage contains graphic language.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Finally, a skinny pimento cheese recipe we can get behind

Finally, a skinny pimento cheese recipe we can get behind

John Mayer’s body may no longer be a wonderland after being rushed to the hospital

John Mayer’s body may no longer be a wonderland after being rushed to the hospital

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Firefighters were called to rescue a dog stuck in the ice — the video will melt your heart
Caught on video

Firefighters were called to rescue a dog stuck in the ice — the video will melt your heart

,
Here’s the moment a politician was caught in a hotel with an underage boy — his “funny” shirt only made it worse
Caught on video

Here’s the moment a politician was caught in a hotel with an underage boy — his “funny” shirt only made it worse

,
A stranger rang her doorbell, but her security camera put his bad intentions on full display
Caught on video

A stranger rang her doorbell, but her security camera put his bad intentions on full display

,
Teenager could see felony animal abuse charges after his horrible video went viral
Caught on video

Teenager could see felony animal abuse charges after his horrible video went viral

,
Advertisement