So, a bear wanders into an Alaskan liquor store — and this is no joke set-up

It sounds like the beginning of a good joke, but this was real as it gets!

Surveillance video footage from a Liquor Barrel convenience store in the Lemon Creek neighborhood of Juneau caught a young bear wandering into the liquor store around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2017. According to KTOO, the bear was most likely following its nose when it wound up in this most unexpected place.

Roger Thibodeau, a clerk at the store, posted the video footage to the Juneau Bear Sightings Facebook page. Thibodeau told KTOO that the moment was probably the closest he’s ever been to a bear. He also mentioned that at first he thought it was a dog walking into the store, until he noticed the bear’s snout.





“It’s fairly rare that they actually walk into a front door like that,”Bob Dilley, a community service officer supervisor with the Juneau Police Department, told KTOO. “It’s a matter of luck that they come by and the door’s open.