Stevie Wonder joins athletes and takes a knee before his show

After a weekend marked by President Donald Trump’s public spats with Steph Curry, Colin Kaepernick and professional athletes who protest like Kaepernick did during the national anthem, singer Stevie Wonder knelt in support of several causes before his set at the Global Citizens Festival on Saturday in New York City.

With the help of an assistant, Wonder, whose off-stage name is Stevland Hardaway Morris, got down on both knees and told the audience, “Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America. Not just one knee, but both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future and our leaders of the world. Amen. I wanted to say that prayer before I served you my musical meal.”





Stevie Wonder just took a knee at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. "Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America" pic.twitter.com/98Hwn0KXgU — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 24, 2017

Wonder also pleaded with his audience to confront hate, racism, and sexism during the set, telling the crowd, “I didn’t come here to preach, but I’m telling you, our spirit must be in the right place … You need to interrupt hate, stand down bigotry, condemn sexism and find love for all of our global brothers and sisters every day.”

