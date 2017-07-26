Store surveillance camera captured teen dad abandoning his 2-week-old son in a mall parking lot

An 18-year-old father was caught on surveillance camera abandoning his two-week old son in a California strip mall parking lot.

Daniel Mitchell drove into a parking space in front of a store last Sunday and nonchalantly removed the car seat from the back seat of his Toyota and placed it on the ground. After he seemingly looks around to see if the coast is clear for a getaway, ignorant that his every move is being captured by a surveillance camera, he backs out and drives away.

A barber spotted the car seat and rescued the baby just minutes after Mitchell left him there. The barber, Erick Keeton, called police. The infant, just 16 days old, was flown to a hospital in Oakland later in the night after officials noticed abnormalities in the infant’s eye, according to KCRA.





Mitchell was taken into custody shortly after abandoning his baby after he was involved in a car crash, Suisun City police said. He is accused of leaving his baby in the shopping center around 3:15 p.m.

Keeton said he noticed the car seat sitting in the parking lot. He walked over to it and saw a baby inside.

“I noticed he had his binky, he was wrapped up in a blanket,” Keeton told KCRA. “He had a diaper on and he appeared to be fine. His tongue was a little white, maybe like he just had a bottle recently.”

The baby was initially taken to the hospital as a precaution and then released into the custody of Child Protective Services. But later Monday night, CPS noticed “redness” and had the baby checked out again by a doctor. The doctor decided to have the baby flown to Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

After being identified at the crash site, Mitchell was arrested and booked into jail on charges of felony hit-and-run, child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail and possession of suspected cocaine.

The mother might not have been aware of the father’s plan to abandon the baby, police learned after interviewing her. She is not considered a suspect, police said.

Mitchell was previously arrested on June 27 by Suisun City police on multiple felony charges related to a burglary, according to KCRA. He was out on bail in connection to that crime when he was seen leaving the baby behind, police said.