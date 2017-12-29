Menu
Woman gives birth in store Read this Next

A supermarket's surveillance video showed the moment a mom gave birth on a butcher's apron
Advertisement

A mom in England is shocked after the talking baby doll she purchased for her daughter for Christmas turned out to have quite a dirty mouth.


Rather than rattling of the list of it’s prerecorded phrases, Siobhan Fox says her daughter’s “My Little BABY Born” doll is instead hurling obscene insults left and right — even calling her little girl “you bitch.” The concerned mom uploaded a video of the doll’s foul language online, in which the doll’s swearing is clear.

“It’s meant to say ‘mama,’ ‘dada’ — it’s totally not,” Fox told The Sun. “That was what she really wanted and I felt so awful taking it off her but I could not let her go out in public with the doll saying that.”

RELATED: This hospital cafeteria worker went above and beyond to bring a Merry Christmas to sick children

Fox and her husband decided to take the doll away from their 2-year-old daughter shortly after she opened the gift for Christmas. While the Toys R Us location where they purchased the doll has since offered them both a refund and an exchange, she wants the store to recall the product instead. However, Zapf Creation, which manufactured the toy, said the doll’s “baby babble sounds” were not intended to sound vulgar.

“At Zapf Creation we take all feedback very seriously,” the company wrote in a statement. “Our BABY born products are created to be a fun introduction to imaginative parent-child play. The My Little BABY born Walks doll includes baby babble sounds that are in no way meant to represent language or cause any offense to users.”

This isn’t apparently the first time a “My Little BABY Born” doll has been caught cussing up a storm. In October, another English mom caught her daughter repeating, “you bitch,” and accused the child’s talking doll of teaching her the phrase. Another customer made a similar complaint in an online review, indicating that the doll “sounds like she is swearing.”

RELATED: This little girl succeeds at the impossible — getting her toy dog to fetch

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A daredevil at the top of a 62-story skyscraper suddenly lost his grip and filmed his own death

A daredevil at the top of a 62-story skyscraper suddenly lost his grip and filmed his own death

That awkward moment when an AR-15 gets stolen out of a parked police car — but wait, there’s more

That awkward moment when an AR-15 gets stolen out of a parked police car — but wait, there’s more

A stranger rang her doorbell, but her security camera put his bad intentions on full display

A stranger rang her doorbell, but her security camera put his bad intentions on full display

A live stream cut to black as a convicted war criminal drank poison in court — it did not end well

A live stream cut to black as a convicted war criminal drank poison in court — it did not end well

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement