Stunning video shows how civilians sprang into action after the Las Vegas massacre

A video circulated on social media on Monday morning that showed how some civilians reacted to the chaos in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on a country music festival on Sunday night, killing 50 people and injuring more than 400. The video, uploaded to LiveLeak shows a truck full of people driving through the chaos.

An unidentified man can be heard telling the people in the car that emergency response services need the person’s truck.

“Right now, we need your truck. We just need to get people over to the hospital. Okay?”





As the people in the truck offer to drive people to the hospital, the camera pans across the scene of the devastation.

With medical services in short supply, people broke apart metal fences and began using them as makeshift stretchers.

The video ends just as a voice off screen alerts everyone that a heavily injured person needs to be transported.

“Another head shot. Another head shot!”

