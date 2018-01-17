Menu
A tailgating driver found out the hard way that riding on somebody’s bumper doesn’t always work out the way you hope — for him, it ended in a ditch.


A semi-truck was following the driver on Highway 41 near Little Chute, Wisconsin when the incident unfolded. Luckily, the semi was equipped with a camera and caught the whole debacle. Two SUVs pass the truck and when one of them gets caught in traffic, he decides to tailgate. But when the other car hits the brakes, he’s left fish-tailing, eventually landing in the ditch.

Rumble/ViralHog

That ditch definitely wasn’t supposed to be his final destination, it looks like he even took out a sign in his off-roading mistake.

Rumble/ViralHog

Besides being profoundly rude, tailgating might lead to an aggressive driving charge if a police officer is nearby and decides to lower the hammer on you. If you happen to find yourself with a tailgater on you rear, there’s not much you can do. Try to switch lanes — they’ll usually go right around you. Or maybe, pump the brakes like the driver in this video. With any luck, you might even find the guy on your tail skidding into a ditch.

