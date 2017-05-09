Teen will soon find out his fate after a video of him tossing an older lady into a pool goes viral

According to WPLG, deputies said the 16-year-old came to the Broward sheriff’s district office in North Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. He now faces a charge of battery on a person age 65 or older in connection with Saturday’s incident at the Player’s Place apartment complex, the station reported.

In the viral video, Nancy James, walking two dogs, is seen approaching a group of teens at a pool party at the complex. As James asks the teens to quiet down, one partygoer appears to pick her up before the two tumble to the ground. He then gets back up, grabs James and throws her into the pool.

James’ leg and shoulder were bruised in the incident, she said.

“No one should ever, ever, ever, ever have to go through that, you know?” James told WPLG. “It just shouldn’t happen. The kid has not evolved yet into what you’re supposed to be as a human being.”