Terrifying footage shows the Ohio State Fair accident that killed one person and injured seven more

Editors Note: Footage is not graphic, but could be disturbing.

One person died and seven were injured — five critically — on Wednesday night at the Ohio State Fair when a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned.

RELATED: Texas Republican blames “female Senators” for healthcare bill’s failure; says he would duel them if they were men

Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered all fair rides shut down and an investigation into the incident, which occurred during the opening night of the state fair.“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair,” Kasich said in a statement issued on Twitter after the accident.





Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured.” Battalion Chief Steve Martin, a Columbus Fire Division spokesman, said some or all of the victims were reported to have been thrown from the ride, according to The Columbus Dispatch.