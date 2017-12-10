Menu
Warning: you might find this video disturbing.

It’s already almost Christmas time, and in some parts of the world, including the U.S., snow is already on the ground.


Upsetting video of child abuse in Kyrgyzstan has emerged, after a father, reportedly 50 years old, kicked his son when the child threw a tantrum and could not stand up in the snow.

It’s not been said how old the child is.

YouTube/Docu Watch

The video shows the boy trying to stand up in snow and falling down, only to get kicked in the midsection by his father. It happens suddenly.

Then the boy is dragged on the snow to his feet.

The man in the video has reportedly been arrested.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
