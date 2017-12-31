Menu
MIAMI — You can’t do this at every bowl destination. Wisconsin’s football team landed in Miami for the Orange Bowl earlier in the week, and between practices and team outings, a few teammates had the chance to schedule some deep-sea fishing


Members of Wisconsin’s football team went fishing somewhere near Miami this week and caught a 450-pound hammerhead shark. The Badgers’ Twitter account posted a photo of the impressive catch Wednesday.

The Badgers’ Orange Bowl gift bag included a PlayStation 4, wireless headphones, a 39-inch television and more, but none of the gadgets compare to a huge hammerhead.

Wisconsin went on to defeat Miami 34-24 on Saturday night. The shark catch, we’re pretty sure, had nothing to do with the final score.

Stephen Pianovich, Landof10.com

