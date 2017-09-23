“The Price Is Right” just made history with its luckiest day ever

Every once in a while, something zany and quirky enough happens on a game show that it’s going to make the news, but what happened on “The Price Is Right” Friday is some next-level stuff.

RELATED: Watch Alex Jones explode while watching a particularly traumatizing episode of “The Price is Right”

The historic happenings on the day of Drew Carey’s 10th Anniversary hosting the show were either some of the best luck ever or some kind of happy conspiracy. Either way, the internet didn’t care, and all eyeballs were glued to screens.





Contestants hit $1 after spinning the “Wheel” an astonishing five times.

“The Price Is Right” uploaded a clip from that moment of the show and said it was “the most money ever given away on the Wheel.”

“‘The Price is Right’ made history on today’s broadcast with a record-setting showcase showdown, with the most money ever given away on the Wheel. In honor of Drew Carey’s 10th Anniversary hosting, contestants who spun $1 on the Wheel received a $10,000 bonus instead of the usual $1,000,” the show wrote on YouTube. “If they spun another $1, they received an additional $25,000. Today, after an amazing five $1 spins on the Wheel, a total of $80,000 was awarded.”

You read that right: $80,000.

Is there a doctor in the house? Because it appears the “Wheel” is bleeding cash.

#PriceIsRight better get that wheel checked out it's hemorrhaging money pic.twitter.com/mdGOC7u9HP — Sand Squatch (@SandSquatch1) September 22, 2017

Let’s just say the odds of this happening weren’t good, and people definitely recognized this for what it was.

PLEASE TELL ME YOU JUST SAW THEM HIT A DOLLAR LIKE A MILLION TIMES IN A ROW ON @PriceIsRight pic.twitter.com/VzQWzl1SAH — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) September 22, 2017

Everyone is now gathering around the TVs, contestants have landed on the $1 slot 5 times now. Apparently that's really good. #priceisright pic.twitter.com/NzVRDvOxnZ — Erica Greenway (@ericagreenway) September 22, 2017

This might be the most insane #PriceIsRight episode I've ever seen. 1 $10k winner & 2 $35k winners from getting 5 $1.00 spins on the wheel?! pic.twitter.com/lEl8lUiWZv — Rachael Targaryen (@DrEyehacker) September 22, 2017

Me calculating the statistical probabilities of what just happened on #PriceIsRight. pic.twitter.com/tdmaQI3JFE — ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ (@michaelcollado) September 22, 2017

RELATED: Watch a “The Price Is Right” contestant lose his damn mind when he hits the Plinko jackpot three times

Oh, and what about that one guy who didn’t get the big bucks?