If not a pistol, many homeowners prefer having a shotgun around for home defense, but the idea of manual reloading of slugs into pump action shotguns has, in the past, deterred people from choosing this weapon.





Remington Arms Company has tried to remedy that problem with its Model 870 DM shotgun, a pump action weapon with a detachable magazine.

So instead of reloading shells with shaky hands in high pressure situations, like a home invasion, a gun owner can have magazines full of shells ready to go in the case of an emergency.

Remington uploaded a video to YouTube to demonstrate the relative ease of use for their shotgun. While many commenters were quick to say they couldn’t wait to get their hands on one of these, others thought it’s just a gimmick.

Which would you rather do? This?

Or this?

Shotgun project manager for Remington Daniel Cox said in the video that while experts agree pump action shotguns are some of the most reliable guns for defense, he also said that experts add that they can be “cumbersome” in high pressure situations.

Cox said that this new model was made with the latter in mind.

Remington answered many questions in the comment section under the video above. Two of the main questions were: what does it cost, and is there a conversion kit for older 870 models?

As for the price, it is listed at $529. As for a conversion kit, Remington said, “[T]he 870 DM is a dedicated platform, and the components will not retrofit to existing 870s without significant modification.”

In terms of capacity, Remington also said, the shotgun tube does not hold additional shells and the largest magazine currently available holds six.

The question is: will you be buying one of these for a loved one this Christmas or are you not impressed?

