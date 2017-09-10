The two-headed rattlesnake an electrical worker found on the job is freaking people out

An electrical worker on a job near Jonesboro, Ark. made an unusual discovery earlier this week: he found a two-headed rattlesnake outside a home in Forrest City.

The man, identified by Arkansas Online as Woodruff Electric employee Rodney Kelso, said he found the snake “sunning itself” outside a home. The 11-inch timber rattlesnake was found off Arkansas Highway 284 with two other snakes that appeared normal-looking, KFSM reported.

Kelso donned a pair of gloves after finding the two-headed serpent and put it in a box to bring to Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center in Jonesboro, Fox13Memphis reported.





Kelso, operations director at Woodruff Electric, told Arkansas Online that he has never seen anything like the snake in his 50 years in the area.

“It does happen from time to time in nature,” Cody Walker, education program specialist at the nature center, told Arkansas Online. “Usually they die from complications.”

Nature center employees said the snake will eventually be put on display, according to Fox13 Memphis.