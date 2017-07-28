The woman caught on tape threatening to murder Muslims meets with the women she berated with police present

On Tuesday night, a North Dakota woman was caught on video arguing with three Somali women. The edited video clip shows Amber Elizabeth Hemsley threatening death to all Muslims, and chastising the women for their heritage.

“We’re going to kill all of you, we’re going to kill every one of you fucking Muslims,” Hemsley screamed in the video.

Hemsley later claimed that omitted portions of the video would show the women yelling “fuck Jesus” and “fat bitch” at her.





The video quickly went viral, and a mortified Hemsley attempted to make amends.

On Thursday, Hemsley met with the three young women she directed her anti-Muslim ire at with police present in Fargo, North Dakota. According to all of the women involved, the unfortunate incident is now in the past.

“We hugged her, we cried,” one of the victims said. “I love her.”

Hensley later expressed remorse for her actions.

“It was not a Christian-like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back,” she told KVRR. “I lost my cool, and I can’t. I am terribly sorry. I just wish that the whole video could be shown,” she said.

Chief David Todd of the Fargo Police Department praised the women in a post to Facebook.