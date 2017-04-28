These robbers tried a daring new stunt but they went down in a ball of flames instead

Throughout history, daring thieves have had a place in the national conscience. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, John Dillinger, Jesse James, Pretty Boy Floyd — all of them were famous because they lived outside the system and succeeded.

In the absence of mafiosos, gangsters and outlaws, a new breed of criminal has shown himself. A clip that’s making rounds on the internet depicts three men approaching a tractor trailer from behind. One of them uses a bolt cutter to open the door and climbs over the driver. As he makes his way onto the truck, the driver loses his balance and in a parade of sparks, disappears from the camera’s view.





The abandoned thief tries to make his way under the truck but that also backfires and he too is left empty-handed in the middle of the road.