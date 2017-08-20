Watch brazen thieves use a CAT forklift to unmoor an ATM in a smashingly effective heist

Police in Conway, Ark., are asking for the public’s help to nab thieves who stole an ATM by ramming it with a forklift and loading it into a waiting truck.

RELATED: These bank robbers got caught because they’re stupid, but what they googled beforehand shows just how stupid

The thieves used a large CAT forklift to crash into the drive-thru portion of a bank last Wednesday. Police believe the criminals might have some ties to the construction industry.

They targeted the First Service Bank in Conway in the dead of night, smashing into the ATM at around 3:30 a.m. The video was captured by the bank’s CCTV cameras. The Conway Police Department then posted the video on Facebook.





The video does not give any clear picture of the thieves, so police are asking for help identifying the forklift.

Police also shared a picture of truck they believed was involved.

According to Gizmodo, the biggest problem for thieves thinking about heisting an ATM might not be breaking into it once it’s in their possession. Many ATMs are now equipped with GPS tracking. Apparently, however, that’s not the case with this particular machine.

RELATED: Criminal masterminds allegedly robbed a bank, but the pictures they posted afterward will make you shake your head

If you have any information about the theft, the Conway Police are asking the public to call 501-450-6130.