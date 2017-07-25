Things spun out of control really fast when a truck driver ran a red light and got T-boned

The rules of the road are pretty obvious most of the time, so we have to assume that the driver of a Lowe’s truck that ran a red light and caused a dangerous crash didn’t do so because he didn’t know red means stop, but that some other undisclosed distraction was to blame.

RELATED: A “careless” trucker lost his haul around an overpass bend and it landed on a van below — somehow that driver survived

A video filmed on a driver’s dashcam captured the moments a truck plowed through a red light and was T-boned in the intersection by a red vehicle, causing the truck to tip over and hit into two other vehicles.





The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Monday in Cape Girardeau, Mo., according to KFVS.

RELATED: A trucker lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, sending another truck the other way and causing an even worse wreck

Concerned civilians got out of their cars to assess the damage and to see if anyone needed immediate medical attention.

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported.

It is not clear what caused the driver to run the red light, but he sure is lucky no one got killed.