This 10-year-old led cops on one heck of a joyride, but it wasn’t his first time

A 10-year-old boy in Ohio is definitely grounded after he decided to lead police on a high-speed chase Thursday morning.

The joyride lasted over an hour and reached speeds of almost 100 miles per hour. Police were alerted to the young driver by a 911 caller who said that he saw the 2004 Toyota Avalon swerving across Interstate 90. Officers followed the young driver for over 15 miles before he drove through a toll booth and onto the Ohio Turnpike and drove for another 20 miles, Fox reports.

After a lengthy pursuit, the youngster eventually slowed down and off the road in order to avoid a roadblock. Police closed in and blocked him from re-entering the road; the car eventually ended in a ditch. But, the little lawbreaker wasn’t going easily. As he was taken into custody, he tried to spit in several officers faces and even kick one in the chin, WEWS reports.

This isn’t the first time that he’s decided to try his luck behind the wheel. The little trip is his second in two weeks, and highway patrol said that they are discussing whether or not to pursue criminal charges. He was taken into child protective services and evaluated before being released to a legal guardian.