This 92-year-old gymnast tearing up the floor proves that the silver years are the best years

Johanna Quaas is not your ordinary gymnast — the 92-year-old has been competing in the sport for over 80 years, and she’s continuously proved, with impressive routines, that age is just a number. And Quass, who is a German-local, is no small-time gymnast. In April, she competed in Singapore, and on June 6, she competed at an event in Berlin. A clip of her routine at the Berlin competition has been making the rounds on the internet by impressed viewers.

In May, the Straits Times did a profile on Quass in which she said, “I do gymnastics to avoid being susceptible to falls and that is a good preventive tool. […] I don’t take any pills now and have no illnesses. The only time I have a slight cold is when I am in Singapore, as the air-conditioning is so strong.”

In one competition, when she was 84 years old, there were no other women in her age group, and so the organizers put her in the 70-75 age group — Quass still won. The elderly German has no plans to stop gymnastics, saying, “My face is old, but my heart is young. Maybe the day I stop doing gymnastics is the day I die.”