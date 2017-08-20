A creepy contortionist handshake is turning stomachs across the internet, and it’s not hard to see why

Okay, now this is just freaky, and unless you don’t mind seeing body parts contorted in ways God never intended, look away. On second thought, you’ve actually got to see this just to prove it’s the real deal, as grotesque as it might be.

A GIF emerged on Imgur of a man shaking his pal’s left hand — you know, a normal handshake. And then comes the sleight of hand, so to speak. The man contorts his joints and literally inverts his hand, enabling him to shake his buddy’s right hand with his own left.





The GIF has garnered more than 900,000 views as of this writing.

This very rare condition is apparently known as joint hypermobility, which means that “some or all of a person’s joints have an unusually large range of movement.”

People with the condition are able to move their limbs into positions most people find impossible. The condition is more often describe as having ‘loose joints’ or being ‘double-jointed.’