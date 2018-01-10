Footage was released of the troubling confession made by an Arizona mother accused of smothering her baby to death.

Amber Sagarnaga, 23, of Glendale was arrested last year in connection to the death of her five-month-old baby girl. A gut-wrenching video of her two-hour interrogation shows the moments she admitted to the crime, reports AZ Central.





Sagarnaga said she wanted to lie down in the afternoon, but the little girl was crying. She would often use a blanket to shush the child’s cries, but this time she kept the king-sized comforter over the baby’s head longer than usual.

“I don’t know why. I just didn’t take it off of her this time,” she told investigators.

The woman woke up several hours later and noticed that the baby girl appeared to be half-asleep. Her fiance, who was also the father of the little girl, called police around 9 p.m. He stayed on the phone with emergency services while attempting to perform CPR on the infant. He was described as being “in a panic.”

Police who arrived on the scene described Sagarnaga as “lacking emotion.”

The baby was pronounced dead that night.

Before the police arrived, the father told Sagarnaga to clean up around the house so that the other children, ages 1 and 2, would not be taken by the Department of Child Safety. The children were ultimately removed. The baby also appeared to be neglected. She passed in a “soiled diaper, which appeared to have been on for more than a day,” and had a severe diaper rash.

A day before the child’s death, Sagarnaga was accused of using a bottle to hit the baby’s lip and caused a laceration.

A video of her confession is available for viewing below, courtesy of the Glendale Police Department.