This is what a brave first responder saw while driving through a California wildfire

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy drove through a California wildfire in a video that’s quickly going viral.

“One of our Deputies working the night the Fire began shot a quick video of the conditions the Deputies and Fire Personnel were facing at the onset of the Fire. This particular stretch of roadway was in the area of Franz Valley Rd at the onset of the fire’s entrance to Sonoma County,” wrote the department on Facebook. The department said that it was “proud of all who have risked harm to help each other out in times of peril,” asking locals to remain safe.





“Thank you so much for all that you do. If it wasn’t for one of your officer’s my daughter and son inlaw would not have made it out of the coffee park area alive. Please stay safe,” user Jean Whalen wrote in the comments section.

Another person asked if the first responders were safe. The department responded, “We are all unscathed. Some of our Patrol Vehicles are a little worse for wear, but those we can fix.”

The California wildfires have killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than 3,500 structures. About 20,000 locals were forced to evacuate as the fire barreled over nearly 170,000 acres of land, including properties in Napa and Sonoma Counties.

