This man let a black widow crawl all over his bare hands just to see if it would bite him

In an attempt to “prove that this widely feared arachnid is actually rather docile and always more interested in avoiding humans than inflicting a bite,” animal expert Coyote Peterson held one in his bare hands and caught it all on video.

The 10-minute video begins with Peterson catching a black widow. Then, for the remainder of the time, he allows the spider to crawl all over his hands, knowing that it could bite him at any time but hoping it won’t.

“If Coyote is bitten the consequences will be extremely painful and potentially deadly, so the team will be on standby to call for medics just in case the worst scenario actually unfolds…to be BITTEN by a Black Widow Spider! YIKES!” the description of the footage reads.

Luckily for Peterson, the black widow was just as calm as he was expecting and didn’t leave him with a poisonous bite.