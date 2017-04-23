This man will never get to tap a keg again

A beer hall in Uehlfeld, Germany, (near Nuremberg) had a camera rolling as a man tried and brilliantly failed to tap a keg not once, but twice.

It’s not for lack of trying.

He begins by hammering at the tap (presumably to get it started, this writer has only encountered taps that screw on). A woman stands next to him, holding a stein. One bad swing smashes the stein in her hands, causing the beer hall to erupt in laughter at his expense. Oops.

They clean up what’s left of the stein, and she grabs another to test the pour — but nothing’s happening! Once she’s moved out of the way, he picks up that mallet again. Try #2. The pressure’s on. He has a knowing look on his face, almost accepting that he’s messed this up.

He has no idea.

Another swing breaks the tap off entirely, soaking the beer hall with (we presume) a nice German lager.

The clip cuts off shortly thereafter, amidst the riotous laughter of everyone there. We assume he won’t be asked to tap anything else anytime soon.