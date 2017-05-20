This police officer pulled the cop card when he was stopped for drunk driving, and now, there’s an internal investigation

Police Chief Glenn Theriault of the Sycamore Police Department in Sycamore, Illinois, has been placed on paid administrative leave after his department let a suspected drunk driver free without any charges.

In a dash cam video, Mark Whaley is pulled over by a Sycamore police officer. When he admits that he’s been drinking, Whaley mentions that he is also a police officer.

RELATED: A 12-year-old Dallas girl has a fractured clavicle after being body slammed by her school’s police officer

Whaley, who is a sergeant in nearby Elgin, tries his best to get out of the arrest, asking if he can “just park and walk home.” However, the arresting officer isn’t having it, and Whaley is taken into custody.





After around an hour in a holding cell, Whaley was released without any charges being filed. The video of the arrest was released after a local paper, the Kane County Daily Chronicle filed a Freedom of Information request. The paper also states that Whaley refused a breathalyzer.

RELATED: Police have launched an investigation after a video shows them using a Taser on a young suspect

Theriault, who was suspended on April 10, was not in the station that night. However, he did call an officer at the Elgin Police Department in the middle of the night. In his report, the arresting officer said that they were releasing Whaley because of “lack of evidence.” The Daily Chronicle reported that one of the cops went into the holding cell and told Whaley, “We’re going to un-arrest you and walk you out of here.”