This police officer took off on foot after his own runaway cruiser, and it was all caught on camera

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said the deputy involved in Saturday’s incident in which his cruiser rolled away during a traffic stop “is an asset to [his] office, and the matter will be handled in a manner commensurate to the situation,” according to a statement released this afternoon.

“The fact that many citizens have been supportive of the deputy has not gone unnoticed and is appreciated,” Duchak said. “Although as a professional office we strive for precision in such matters, I also recognize that human error may occur. I’m thankful that the deputy was able to get the situation under control without injury to persons or property.”





Duchak did not release the name of the deputy involved in the incident.

A Miami County Sheriff’s deputy was in pursuit of his cruiser Saturday morning after it got away during a traffic stop.

The cruiser traveled backward around 11 a.m. on Ohio 718 and into the intersection with South Dorset Road in Concord Twp. near Troy.

The deputy sprinted and was able to hop into the moving vehicle and stop it before it hit anyone or anything.

The sheriff’s office said they were aware of the incident, but the deputy’s name was not released, and it remains unknown whether he will face disciplinary action.

An iWitness7 viewer shared a recording of the incident. The video, shot by Brenden Besecker, shows the cruiser rolling backward into the South Dorset Road intersection.