This thief took an ambulance for a joyride, but he should’ve checked behind him

Cruiser camera video released today shows a 44-year-old Dayton man accused of stealing an ambulance with a medic and patient in back fleeing from police.

Within an hour of driving off with the Dayton Fire Department life squad, the suspect — identified by police as Jeffrey Lamar Brown — was behind bars.

The ambulance was taken around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 after medics responded to a call in the 400 block of Salem Avenue. The keys were in the ignition when the suspect took off, according to a Dayton police report.





Dayton police finally were able to stop the ambulance in the 2100 block of West Riverview Avenue, about a mile and a half from where it was stolen.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He’s charged with grand theft, failure to comply and abduction. A grand jury is now reviewing the case, according to court records.