This trucker ran two red lights with a cop in his blind spot and it didn’t turn out well

It’s never a good idea to run a red light. No matter how late you might be, running a red light is a dangerous idea, red light cameras are everywhere and we’ve all seen too many videos of accidents caused by drivers who tried to push through a red light.

In a moment of negligence, a trucker decided that since the coast was clear, it was a good idea for him to drive through the intersection. Unfortunately for him, there was a police cruiser parked in his blind spot and moments after he took off through the intersection, the cop switched on his lights. Moments later, the trucker drives through a toll lane before the light switches green.





