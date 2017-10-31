This video of a small car ramming a truck is a good reminder to never give in to road rage

The driver of a Honda hatchback attempted to ram into a pickup truck during a shocking road rage incident captured on camera.

The incident occurred in the Tetsuo Harano Tunnels of the H-3 Freeway, located on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu, according to Hawaii News Now. The truck’s driver pulled his phone out just before the car driver rammed into the front of his vehicle. The car driver then pulled away after the impact and attempted to ram the truck again, this time running into the wall.





“It was, you know, something you’d see in a movie. You know, like a car chase,” recalled an unnamed witness who was driving behind both vehicles. The witness also noted that the truck was said to have cut off of the car, but said they “didn’t see anything that led up into the initial road rage incident.”

Both drivers denied interviews by local media but it was reported that the truck driver intended to press charges.

Honolulu Police have opened a collision investigation, but no known charges were filed.

