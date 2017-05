It doesn’t need to be a holiday weekend for humans to misuse fireworks.

A recently uploaded YouTube video by Nic Golf shows a young woman attempting to light a firework outside of her window.

Unfortunately for her, the firework decided to go off inside of her house.

RELATED: A game of golf was put on hold while two mambas battled it out on the 14th hole

The video continues, showing the ensuing fire inside of the house.

Thankfully everyone appeared to be safe and the damage wasn’t too extensive.