Two gigantic kangaroos met face-to-face for a midnight battle on the lawn

When two kangaroos met up on a lawn, they decided to air their differences in the only way they knew how — a battle of the paws.

The video was captured in New South Wales, Australia on August 31 and shows the two massive marsupials battling it out on a lawn, according to the video description by Newsflare. They square up and take a few kicks at each other before a couple of kids in a nearby car start laughing at the antics. When the kangaroos hear the laughter, they hop off to another area of the neighborhood.





RELATED: Watch this kangaroo bite a kid in front of a sign that says “I bite”

What’s truly astonishing is how massive these creatures are — these two appear to stand to the top of the doorway. They can grow up to over five-feet-tall and when balancing on their tails, they’re even larger.