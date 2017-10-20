Under-the-influence mom leads police on a high-speed chase with two kids in the backseat

A DeKalb County woman is facing eight charges, including endangering a child by DUI, after an alleged high-speed chase with Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies.
Amber Martin, 30, of Lithonia, has been charged with DUI – drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, three violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and two counts of endangering a child by DUI.
On Oct. 11, a Gwinnett Sheriff’s deputy saw an Infiniti abruptly change lanes “in an unsafe manner” at Beaver Ruin Road near I-85 in Norcross, a sheriff’s office news release said. The deputy turned on his lights and siren and began to follow the car, but the driver did not stop. The deputy and the driver of the Infiniti engaged in a “high-speed chase” for six minutes, according to the release.
The deputy executed a “precision immobilization technique,” a law enforcement tactic that forces a car to sharply turn and stop, in order to end the pursuit. The Infiniti spun to a stop, striking a Gwinnett County Police Department patrol car on its way.
After Martin exited the vehicle, deputies found her children, ages 5 and 8, in the back seat of the Infiniti. Neither child was wearing a seatbelt, according to the release. The children were not injured and they were placed into the care of their stepfather.
Martin is being held at the Gwinnett County jail on $46,264 bond.
