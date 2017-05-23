A Walmart shopper harassed two women in the middle of the store and the racist tirade was caught on video

Just a few weeks after a bigoted woman in a Virginia Trader Joe’s went on a tirade against a Muslim shopper, a video surfaced of a racist shopper in a Walmart harassing a Latina and a black woman in the store.

Eva Hicks, the Latina shopper targeted in the video, pulled out her phone to record the interaction.

Latino woman needs medicine, says "excuse me" @WalMart to get it. White woman tells her to leave America then calls another woman "nigger" pic.twitter.com/l7j5YBTlWP — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 23, 2017

“Go back to Mexico,” the woman in the blue shirt can be heard saying. “Go back wherever you’re from.”

“I said excuse me,” Hicks repeated in the background. The video later revealed that Hicks said “excuse me” in an attempt to get medicine, which was behind the other shopper at the time.

“Don’t be rude,” Hicks told her.

The woman accused Hicks of being rude, saying, “You’re in America.”

A black woman standing nearby stepped in to defend Hicks. She told the woman in question to “stop being ignorant,” who in response told the black woman to “stay out of it.”

“A n***** is calling me ignorant,” she spitefully added.

An employee, identified only as Wes, also stepped in to help. He informed the woman on camera that the exchange was “inappropriate.”

He asked her to leave while she made fun of Hicks for becoming upset. The woman insisted that Hicks also needed to leave the store just before pushing her cart away from the scene.

Hicks later shared the interaction on Facebook with the following caption: