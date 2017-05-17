Unruly parents have some explaining to do after they turned a graduation ceremony into an all-out brawl

There are plenty of graduation ceremony horror stories but Tuesday night’s ceremony at Arlington High School in Arlington, Tennessee might just be the worst. During the event, which was held at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee, a few parents began arguing and their disagreement evolved into an all-out brawl.

According to Fox 13, the fight supposedly spurred from people trying to save seats. The video, which was uploaded by Fox 13, shows at least two women, specifically one woman in a brown dress, shoving and hurling blows at other people in attendance. Multiple angles of the brawl were uploaded to social media, including one clip which shows the woman in the brown dress pulling another woman’s hair.





Unbelievably, the entire situation unfolded as the students were walking down the aisle for their graduation. Another clip shows the woman who seems to have been the aggressor in handcuffs in the lobby of the church. As of Wednesday morning, there were no definite reports as to whether either of the women captured on video were charged with any crimes.

Tammy Mason, the superintendent of the Arlington Community Schools, said in a statement “it was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus caused a distraction from the celebration of our students accomplishments,” the Tennessean reported.