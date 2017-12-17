Menu
deer Read this Next

People were stunned when a buck "doing last minute Christmas shopping" caused chaos in a Kohl's
Advertisement

You didn’t know until now, but you really needed to see a huntsman spider shed its skin in Australia.

RELATED: Spider bite leaves gaping hole in man’s arm


Wild video filmed by a biologist in his Healesville backyard showed a spider doing spider things, namely a huntsman molting.

For those who are unaware, molting is the process by which a spider, in this case, breaks out of its exoskeleton so it can grow. If you’re already grossed out, we can’t blame you and neither can the guy who filmed this, 23-year-old Jake Giannino.

He spoke to Perth Now about his findings and said that while he couldn’t resist filming this “once in a lifetime” nature event, he understands why it “would make most people really squeamish.”

“I watched the moulting process the whole way through, it was really interesting. I have kept loads of huntsman spiders but I have never been lucky enough to capture that before,” he said. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience to see this, especially during the day. Normally you would have to wait up all night to try and witness it.”

“I can definitely see why it would make most people really squeamish, it almost looks like a squid out of water, it is weird, but that is actually when they are at their most defenceless and harmless,” he added.

RELATED: Woman lets huge spider crawl on her face, for some reason

Do you agree that this looks like a squid out of water? What about an alien?

All we know is we’re glad we were nowhere near this vicinity when this was going on and that we can observe this behind the relative comfort of a screen.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Seriously creepy footage shows possible paranormal activity in a man’s home, a former hospital
Caught on video

Seriously creepy footage shows possible paranormal activity in a man’s home, a former hospital

,
Deck the halls with bouts of folly! Christmas shopping exploded into a mall brawl in Florida
Across the U.S.A.

Deck the halls with bouts of folly! Christmas shopping exploded into a mall brawl in Florida

,
Appalling video of a woman in Hawaii dragging a dog behind her car will make your blood boil
Caught on video

Appalling video of a woman in Hawaii dragging a dog behind her car will make your blood boil

,
People were stunned when a buck “doing last minute Christmas shopping” caused chaos in a Kohl’s
Caught on video

People were stunned when a buck “doing last minute Christmas shopping” caused chaos in a Kohl’s

,
Advertisement