Video captures the horrifying moment a woman used her car as a weapon during a fight

A fight among a group of girls led to someone driving a car into a group of people, police say.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday along Quilly Street in Griffin, Georgia.

Video obtained by WSB-TV shows a group of women fighting in the middle of the street.

The video then shows a car strike several in the crowd of people as it leaves the scene.



Five people were injured in the incident. One person was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Channel 2’s Carl Willis spoke to a witness who described the chaotic scene. “Young girls bleeding, people laying in the streets. The older lady that was in the wheelchair turned over in the street. I’ve not seen anything like that in my life,” said one witness, who wished to not be identified. Police arrested Shameka Sharell Peoples, 31, of Griffin on Thursday night. The aunt, who only wanted to go by the name Barbara, said her niece broke several bones, including both hips. She said the incident was a continuation of an earlier fight. Barbara said Peoples is the mother of one of the other girls in the fight, but GSP has not confirmed that. “I was like, ‘Why would anyone do this to a person?” Barbara said.

