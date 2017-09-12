Video of a tree falling on a moving car will remind you to stay off the road during storms

A driver on Highway 92 in captured a scary scene on his dashcam video.

Michael Hand was heading from Griffin to Fayetteville Monday afternoon as Hurricane Irma moved through Georgia when his dash cam captured video of a large tree falling, without warning, across the road just as the white SUV in front of him was crossing beneath it.

The tree hit the front of the SUV, and the vehicle flipped up almost vertically before landing back on its wheels.





The daughter of a woman who was in the SUV when it happened told WSB-TV her mom was injured but is going to recover.

The video serves as a warning about the dangers of driving in a storm.

